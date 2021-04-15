Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SZKMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

