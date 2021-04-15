Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $225.38.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
