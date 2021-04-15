Swedbank AB (publ)’s (SWDBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swedbank AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $18.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

