Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Increased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Oppenheimer lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.24.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 33,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,315. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

