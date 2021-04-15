T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $160.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $129.90 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

