T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Cut to Sell at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $157.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $96.42 and a 1 year high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

