T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $183.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

