Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,800 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the March 15th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.66 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

