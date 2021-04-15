Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 9,785 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 213.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $118.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

