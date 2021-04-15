Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,297 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 198,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,145,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 413,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,096. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $155.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

