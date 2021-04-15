Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHM stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,976. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

