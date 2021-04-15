Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $84,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.82. 4,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,477. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

