Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Invests $2.36 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.06. 5,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.