Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 17,878 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 612,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 931,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,686. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $112.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

