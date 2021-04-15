Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSHA. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.84.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Analyst Recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit