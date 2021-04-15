Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSHA. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.84.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

