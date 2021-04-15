Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,600 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 35.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXT opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

