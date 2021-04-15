Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $84.73 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $121.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FATE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $4,016,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,349,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,150. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

