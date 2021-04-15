Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $192.10 and last traded at $192.10. 39,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,603,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.01.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of -131.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.65.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,443 shares of company stock worth $97,164,192. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

