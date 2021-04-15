Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $435.00

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $435.00 and last traded at $432.43, with a volume of 1376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $426.91.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

Get Teleflex alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.30 and its 200 day moving average is $386.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $817,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $4,556,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.