TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TU. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

