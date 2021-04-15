Tempur Sealy International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,214 put options on the company. This is an increase of 734% compared to the typical daily volume of 505 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,992 shares of company stock worth $6,767,802. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.