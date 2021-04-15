Terra (LUNA) One Day Volume Hits $353.75 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $16.35 or 0.00025874 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $6.22 billion and $353.75 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 956,555,345 coins and its circulating supply is 380,132,620 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.