TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Clarus Securities increased their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities increased their target price on shares of TerrAscend to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,610. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

