Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Short Interest Up 188.0% in March

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 188.0% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.3 days.

TRVCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

OTCMKTS:TRVCF remained flat at $$3.59 during trading hours on Thursday. Tervita has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

