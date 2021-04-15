Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.14.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.33 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.