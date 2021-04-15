The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

NYSE BA traded down $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $250.34. The stock had a trading volume of 261,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,105,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.83.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

