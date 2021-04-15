The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

