The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.50. 9,714,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,398,641. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

