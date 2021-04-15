The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s previous close.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 184,496 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

