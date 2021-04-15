The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAKE. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

