The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) SVP Sells $1,051,702.56 in Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
COO traded up $8.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $400.00. 343,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,533. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $401.92.
The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.