The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) SVP Sells $1,051,702.56 in Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

COO traded up $8.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $400.00. 343,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,533. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 50.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 11,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

