The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Cut by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

NYSE EL traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 188.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.47. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.31 and a 1-year high of $306.15.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

