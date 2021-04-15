The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

NYSE GCV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.