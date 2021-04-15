The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:HAYW)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HAYW. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

NYSE HAYW opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Apria has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $17.98.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

