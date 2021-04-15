The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $181.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $171.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $158.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.75. The Hershey has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $161.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 30.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 251.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 3.6% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

