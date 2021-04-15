The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $181.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $171.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSY. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.
Shares of HSY stock opened at $158.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.75. The Hershey has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $161.71.
In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 30.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 251.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 3.6% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.
About The Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
Further Reading: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.