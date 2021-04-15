The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Up 105.7% in March

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, an increase of 105.7% from the March 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Hong Kong and China Gas stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 294.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

