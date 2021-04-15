The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $220,000 Investment in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a market cap of $561.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.88. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

