The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Shares in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Vishay Precision Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,307,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,813,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VPG. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

