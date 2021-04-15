The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 7,155 Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Hooker Furniture at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $419.73 million, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

