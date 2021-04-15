The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $179.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $89.13 and a 1-year high of $184.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

