The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.95 Billion

Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post $15.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.89 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $18.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $69.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.52 billion to $72.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $86.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.38 billion to $93.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.93. 7,209,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $337.51 billion, a PE ratio of -116.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.75.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

