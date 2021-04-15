TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post $20.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.02 million and the highest is $21.42 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $12.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $115.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $137.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $205.87 million, with estimates ranging from $201.46 million to $210.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TXMD stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

