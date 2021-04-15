Thingschain (TIC) Achieves Market Cap of $194,424.38

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $194,424.38 and $4,677.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,053.54 or 1.00487293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00043376 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00134150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001156 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001611 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.