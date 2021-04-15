Thomas V. Taylor Sells 100,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $10,650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,714,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $105.22 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.