Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.67

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$115.67 and last traded at C$115.37, with a volume of 103762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$114.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$111.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,735,834.18. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total transaction of C$163,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,957.51. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.