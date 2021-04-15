ThreeFold (TFT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.95 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $34,060.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00068787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00269673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.21 or 0.00732736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,177.78 or 0.99938353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.45 or 0.00859660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

