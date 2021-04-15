thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TKAMY traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.25.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 31.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKAMY. Exane BNP Paribas raised thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. AlphaValue raised thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

