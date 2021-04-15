TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $305.94

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 305.94 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.98), with a volume of 33912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.50 ($3.87).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 237.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

