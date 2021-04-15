Tierion Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $74,982.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tierion Profile

TNT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

