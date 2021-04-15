Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TNMCF stock remained flat at $$0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Titan Mining has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNMCF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Titan Mining from $0.60 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Titan Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

