TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$146.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$142.00 to C$146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$148.00.

Shares of X stock traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.84. 37,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,121. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$113.94 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. The firm has a market cap of C$7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.67.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.009484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

