TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$146.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$142.00 to C$146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.
X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$148.00.
Shares of X stock traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.84. 37,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,121. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$113.94 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. The firm has a market cap of C$7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.67.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
